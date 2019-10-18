WINGHAM, Ont. - Saugeen Shores is among the top four finalists to win $250,000 with Kraft Heinz Project Play.

In 2017, Goderich won the money to put towards the brand new Bannister Park, which was revealed this past summer.

The plan for the money in Saugeen Shores is for it to be put towards the Lamont Sports Park in Port Elgin, Ont. adding improvements for the community and visitors using the park.

The other three finalists include Lanigan, Sask., Salmon Arm, BC, and Nepean, Ont.

Voting runs all weekend, until Sunday afternoon. The winner will be announced next week on TSN.