MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- It has now been a month since 66-year-old Sue Elin Lumsden was killed in her Essex Street home.

Sarnia police say the investigation continues, with evidence being processed and detectives looking into information on the death.

In a statement, Sarnia police Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said, "Detectives are looking at all possible avenues in this investigation to ensure justice for Ms. Lumsden."

Lumsden was found dead in her home on Jan. 23, Sarnia's third of four homicides so far in 2021, but hers is the only homicide in which an arrest has not yet been made.

Police are renewing their request to the public for any information that could lead to an arrest or help with the investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861, extension 6200, or the Criminal Investigations Branch at 519-344-8861, extension 5300.

Sarnia Lambton Crimes Stoppers is also offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.