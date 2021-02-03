MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police are asking the public for help as they search for those responsible for the death of 66-year-old Sue Elin Lumsden.

Lumsden was found dead in her home in the 200 block of Essex Street on Jan. 23.

As detectives continue their investigation, police say they "believe that someone has information that could assist in solving this heinous crime."

Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said in a statement, "Ms. Lumsden was a very dedicated member of our community and now it is our turn to do the right thing and bring those involved to justice."

Police are crediting members of the public with providing information that helped lead to the arrest of two people alleged to be involved in the homicide of 62-year-old Allen Schairer, who was found dead in his Devine Street home on Jan. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861, extension 6200, or the Criminal Investigations Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300.

Sarnia Lambton Crimes Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in Lumsden's. They can be reaced at 1-800-222-8477.

Lumden was the third of four homicides in Sarnia over the course of three weeks last month.

Arrests have been made in the other three.