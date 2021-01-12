LONDON, ONT. -- A Sarnia man that was arrested Tuesday afternoon has been charged with second degree murder.

Police arrested 32-year-old Timothy James Noj before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at a local motel.

Police were called to an address in the 900 block of Confederation Street Saturday where they found a man with serious injuries.

The victim, 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez of Saria died in hospital.