Sarnia police launch investigation at Watson Street and London Road

Sarina Police have been holding a scene in the area of Watson Street and London Road and are expected to be there over the next several days as officers gather evidence.

Few details are known at this time regarding the nature of the investigation, but police say around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday members of the Community Policing Branch attended a unit in the area in response to a call received.

As a response, members of the Sarnia police Criminal Investigation Branch and Forensic Identification Branch have taken over and launched an investigation.

The scene is being held by police and the Command Post is present on Watson Street.

Police say the Command Post is expected to be there over the next several days as officer further their investigation and gather evidence.

Pedestrians are asked to remain away from the area.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and as a result only limited information is available at this time. Further information will be made available to the public as the investigation continues.