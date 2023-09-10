Sarnia police investigating after pedestrian struck by taxi

Police are Sarnia are investigating after a collision sent a pedestrian to hospital early Sunday morning.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, early Sunday morning a taxi collided with a pedestrian on Indian Road South, just north of Highway 40.

Police diverted traffic in the area while the investigation got underway.

The pedestrian was transported to Bluewater Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Police ask anyone who witnessed to the collision to contact the Sarnia Police Service at (519) 344-8861.

Sarnia police remind motorists that “Road safety is a shared responsibility.”