Sarnia, Ont. police retract controversial tweet involving shoplifting woman

The Sarnia Police Service retracted and apologized for a tweet that some people in the community found was insensitive over the weekend.

The original tweet was posted on July 28, and depicted an assortment of grocery store items allegedly stolen by a woman. According to police, the woman had been arrested for the third time this month for stealing from the same store.

“Strike 3…YOU ARE GOING FOR BAIL,” the tweet reads.

The tweet was also hashtagged #fivefingerdiscount.

Members of the community and online called the post insensitive and offensive.

On Monday, Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis issued an apology.

In a release issued late on July 28, police said the tweet "was not in keeping with our internal and community expectations” and that a review of its social media policies was underway.

“His intention is never to insult anyone or the public, and thus it was removed and a letter advising that we apologize for the incident, and that it's something that we'll have to contend with in the future,” explained Const. John Sottosanti in an interview with CTV News London.