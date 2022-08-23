Sarnia, Ont. massage therapist charged with sexual assault: Police

A Sarnia-based massage therapist is facing charges Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a client earlier this month, police say.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, a local message therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a client during an Aug. 9 massage session.

As a result of a police investigation, Manuel Enrique Batista, 35, of Sarnia is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Sarnia police believe there could be more victims, and are asking members of the public to come forward if they believe they have been victimized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Patrick Moloney at (519) 344-8861, extension 6239.