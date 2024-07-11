Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
In a letter addressed to Premier Doug Ford, Mike Bradley said he recently met with the lead nurse practitioner at the Twin Bridges nurse practitioner-led clinic.
According to Bradley, This organization has made a huge difference in providing direct professional health care through nurse practitioners to the community, especially during the COVID years. They make a significant difference in the health and welfare of the people of Sarnia-Lambton."
Bradley argued that other employee groups have received increases in funding for salaries and staffing, which is not the case for the community health care sector.
"As an Elected Leader, I recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility for tax dollars. However, in this case, it is counterproductive as the wage gap is causing high staff turnover, staffing shortages and recruitment challenges, which will ultimately affect essential health care services for Ontarians," wrote Bradley in his letter. "Staff are leaving places like Twin Bridges for more pay for similar work at hospitals and other services providers. This is ironic given the fact that the funding is all coming from the same source."
He went on to argue that the wage gap needs to be equalized and closed with "Urgent action is required," For those individuals who serve millions of people in Ontario each year."
