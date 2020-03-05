LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP have laid nine charges against a Sarnia man in connection with alleged sexual offences involving young people.

Police say the investigation began in January in connection with allegations regarding offences involving multiple victims.

As a result, 50-year-old Terrence Grant has been charged with:

  • two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16
  • three counts of sexual assault
  • three counts of sexual interference
  • sexual exploitation

Provincial police say it's unclear if there are any more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-882-1011 or Crime Stoppers.

Grant was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.