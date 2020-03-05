Sarnia man charged with sex offences involving youth
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 5:20PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP have laid nine charges against a Sarnia man in connection with alleged sexual offences involving young people.
Police say the investigation began in January in connection with allegations regarding offences involving multiple victims.
As a result, 50-year-old Terrence Grant has been charged with:
- two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16
- three counts of sexual assault
- three counts of sexual interference
- sexual exploitation
Provincial police say it's unclear if there are any more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-882-1011 or Crime Stoppers.
Grant was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.