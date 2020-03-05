LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP have laid nine charges against a Sarnia man in connection with alleged sexual offences involving young people.

Police say the investigation began in January in connection with allegations regarding offences involving multiple victims.

As a result, 50-year-old Terrence Grant has been charged with:

two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16

three counts of sexual assault

three counts of sexual interference

sexual exploitation

Provincial police say it's unclear if there are any more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-882-1011 or Crime Stoppers.

Grant was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.