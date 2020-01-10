LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu has announced she is running for the leadership of the Conservative party.

"We need to win the election as Conservatives to fix the country to be honest. In order to do that we need a strong and dynamic leader and we need a better balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion in our policies."

She's the first caucus member - and the only woman so far - to declare her intentions.

"I am a strong dynamic leader and have 32 years of global business experience and some success in parliament and I'm ready for the task."

Gladu was first elected to her seat in 2015 and is currently the shadow Minister of Health.

Andrew Scheer announced he was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada in Dec. 2019.

To date, three others have declared their candidacy for the position.

The leadership election will take place in Toronto on June 27.