A rollover crash sent the driver of a large garbage truck to hospital Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Ferguson Line, east of HIghbury Avenue around 2 p.m.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters had to cut him out of his cab.

The collision also renewed calls from Elgin County residents to reduce the number of trucks on Ferguson Line.

The truck crossed the foot of Rick Jackson’s driveway.

With nine grandchildren, it’s a scary situation.

(The kids) like to ride their bikes on (the road) but we try to make sure they don’t get out too far, but it’s getting to be very, very busy,” he said.

Once a quiet rural road, there has been an influx of cars and trucks using Ferguson Line, he said.

“People seem to be avoiding Ron McNeil Line because there seems to be more police presence than there is here.”