Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce celebrates 34th Outstanding Business Achievement Awards

    The Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th Outstanding Business Achievement Awards on Friday at the Dante Club.

    Over 300 local business owners, leaders, and their guests gathered to celebrate.

    “We extend our deepest congratulations to all the award recipients who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership within our vibrant business community,” the Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce wrote in a statement.

    The Chamber also congratulates the 169 individuals nominated by the Lambton community.

    The 2024 award winners are as follows:

    • Large Business of the Year sponsored by HWY 40 Industrial Park – Cabot Canada Ltd
    • Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Libro Credit Union – Mainstreet Credit Union
    • Small Business of the Year sponsored by Bluewater Power – Vibe Community Connections
    • Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Community Futures Lambton – Duncan Viragos
    • Non-Profit of the Year sponsored by OLG – Women’s Interval Home • Member of the Year sponsored by the Chamber’s Past Chairs – Tarin Oxley
    • Excellence in Customer Service by an Individual sponsored by McFarlan Rowlands Insurance Brokers – Crystal Hordyk
    • Green Business Award sponsored by Sarnia Lambton Economic Partnership – TransAlta
    • Inclusivity Award sponsored by Mainstreet Credit Union – Lisa Isaac HR Professionals
    • Agri-Business Award sponsored by Cargill – LaSalle Agri
    • Innovation Award sponsored by Express Employment Professionals – Great Lakes Refill Company
    • Young Professional Award sponsored by MNP – Jenna Horton

