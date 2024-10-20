Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce celebrates 34th Outstanding Business Achievement Awards

The Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th Outstanding Business Achievement Awards on Friday at the Dante Club.

Over 300 local business owners, leaders, and their guests gathered to celebrate.

“We extend our deepest congratulations to all the award recipients who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership within our vibrant business community,” the Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce wrote in a statement.

The Chamber also congratulates the 169 individuals nominated by the Lambton community.

The 2024 award winners are as follows: