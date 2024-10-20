Victims of fatal Norfolk County crash identified by OPP

OPP have identified the driver and passenger involved in Saturday’s fatal collision in Norfolk County.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 78-year-old from Simcoe, Ont. The passenger was identified as a 73-year-old, also from Simcoe. Their names have not been released.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, first responders attended a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV at Cockshutt Road and Concession 3 Townsend.

As a result, the driver and passenger of the SUV were both pronounced deceased on scene. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics and released on scene.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate.

Cockshutt Road was closed between Concession 2 Townsend and Norfolk County Highway 19 East for several hours while police investigated. The roadway has since reopened.