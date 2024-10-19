Two dead in Norfolk County crash

Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk County OPP and paramedic services responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV at Cockshutt Road and Concession 3 Townsend.

According to police, the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Cockshutt Road will be closed between Concession 2 Townsend and Norfolk County Highway 19 East for much of the day Saturday while officers conduct their investigation.

Further updates will be provided when new information becomes available.