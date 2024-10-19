LONDON
London

    • Two dead in Norfolk County crash

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.

    Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk County OPP and paramedic services responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV at Cockshutt Road and Concession 3 Townsend.

    According to police, the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

    The pickup driver suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

    Cockshutt Road will be closed between Concession 2 Townsend and Norfolk County Highway 19 East for much of the day Saturday while officers conduct their investigation.

    Further updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News