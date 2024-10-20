Western Mustangs to host McMaster in OUA football playoffs after finishing second in conference

The Western Mustangs have finished second overall in the OUA Football Conference after punishing Windsor 46-5 Saturday at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

Second string quarterback Jerome Rancourt had three short-yardage touchdowns, giving him the OUA lead with nine rushing majors.

Luc Nolin and Keon Edwards also scored for the Mustangs, who finish the regular season 7-1.

They finished one game behind the Laurier Golden Hawks who beat Carleton 44-24 Saturday to finish a perfect 8-0 in the regular season.

The win came at a cost though. Running back Ethan Dolby is feared to have broken his leg, while top wide receiver Seth Robertson also suffered an ankle injury.

The playoffs begin next Saturday. Western will host a quarterfinal game against McMaster who they crushed 61-26 just three weeks ago.