Forest City Film Festival featuring more than 90 films, Victor Garber tribute begins Sunday
The Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) begins Sunday with more than 90 films over eight days.
The week will be capped off with the FCFF honouring Hollywood veteran and London native Victor Garber.
The ninth annual FCFF will have four feature films on opening day beginning at 12:15 p.m. with Adrienne and the Castle.
“It’s a heartfelt story about love, loss, and the power of creativity to bring us closer together,” says the FCFF in its movie preview.
The week will feature industry workshops, youth film festival, and more than 20 movies from festivals around the world.
“It really helps to put London on the map, and it shows other communities throughout Ontario, southwestern Ontario, in Canada, in the world really, that London is serious about filming, that we're investing our time and our and our efforts into it and that we're ready for our close up,” said Andrew Dodd, manager of Film London.
The week will be capped off with the main event centred around Garber.
Festivities include screening three films and honouring him for his successful career.
“It’s something that we've been working on for a very long time,” said Dorothy Downs, FCFF founder and executive director. “It's the culmination of a lot of work and we are doing our inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, and Victor Garber is coming as our honoree.”
The weekend will include holding a VIP brunch with him and Hollywood legends joining in virtually.
The FCFF will also screen Legally Blond, Titanic, and Godspell.
“We are doing the screening of Godspell, but really excited about this because we have a partial cast reunion,” said Downs. “Not only is Victor Garber going to be there, but the cast of a really famous production of this that happened in Toronto is also going to be coming by zoom.”
