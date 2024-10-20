LONDON
London

    • Driver almost strikes Rainbow Park encampment, found with open bottle of booze in car: Sarnia police

    A 25-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with impaired operation after losing control of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a tent at the Rainbow Park encampment on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) A 25-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with impaired operation after losing control of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a tent at the Rainbow Park encampment on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Share

    Sarnia Police Service (SPS) arrested an alleged impaired driver who lost control of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a tent at the Rainbow Park encampment.

    Officers arrived to find the driver holding an open liquor bottle with several empty beer cans in the front seat.

    A 25-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with impaired operation and refuse breath demand.

    If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately or contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.

