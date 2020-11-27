LONDON, ONT. -- The ‘Big Guy in Red’ is now ready for visitors in downtown London.

Santa’s House, presented the TLC Foundation, opened Friday evening with a special first visitor.

While Santa stayed safe behind glass barriers 6-year-old Johnny Hall of West Lorne entered his home to pay a visit.

Hall, who is battling cancer, had two reasons to be excited.

Friday is also his birthday.

TLC Foundation founder Leo Larizza presented Johnny with a battery powered SUV for his birthday, moments after his visit with Santa.

Johnny, a young man of few words, only nodded his excitement to a CTV reporter, but did make sure to answer one question clearly.

When asked, “What’s cooler that truck over there or the guy in the red suit?”, Johnny paused and said “That guy!” much to Santa’s delight.

Johnny’s mother says the visit to Santa’s house has been a great reprieve for the family, who just welcomed baby Jade three weeks ago.”

“It has been a rough go the last four months. We’ve spent most of our time in the hospital and not been able to do Thanksgiving or anything with the kids, so to be able to come here and celebrate something is great.”

Santa’s House at Victoria Park is open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and from 1:00 to 4:00 pm & 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekends.

Appointments can be booked at here.