MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man was charged three times in one day after two alleged incidents of damage and a confrontation.

St. Thomas police say the series of arrests began around 7 a.m. Monday, when the 26-year-old allegedly broke a window at a downtown soup kitchen on Talbot Street.

After that incident he was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

But that evening, the same man was charged after being identified through surveillance video for having allegedly damaged the door to a homeless shelter on Wellington Street.

The same night police were called to a disturbance outside the shelter between the man and another guest.

The man fled, but was then wanted for breaching his release condition.

He was located around 10 p.m. inside an ATM vestibule on Talbot Street and taken into custody.

This time he was held pending a court appearance.

The man is facing two counts of mischief to property under $5,000 and one count of breaching release conditions.