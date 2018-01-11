

CTV London





It was a Christmas to remember for the Salvation Army's 2017 Kettle Campaign.

A total of $627,404 was raised, easily surpassing its goal of $550,000.

“We are blown away by the generosity of this city,” says Shannon Wise, the Public Relations & Development Representative for the Ontario Great Lakes Division in a news release.

“It takes a village, and we certainly saw that this past holiday season. We’d like to thank our volunteers, donors and community partners for their compassion and kindness.”

Money raised is used to provide food hampers and toys through the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program.

This campaign, 4,820 food hampers were given out and 6,536 children received toys.