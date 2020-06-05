LONDON, ONT. -- After four years in operation the Old East Village Grocer will close its doors on Saturday, leaving a void in the area.

“People are very frustrated,” said Zuzana Halza, a store customer. “A lot of people are heart broken and feeling extremely sad that it has to come to this.”

The not-for profit operation is run by ATN Access, and along with serving the community it assists people with challenges in developing employment and life-building skills.

“You know my heart goes out, I'm very emotional about what's happening," said Scott Harrison, the store manager. “With being a not-for-profit and with the social enterprise we just don't have the funding, we don't have the ability to carry on.”

Still Harrison is hopeful that someone else can occupy the Dundas Street space and make a go of the operation.

He says, “The area does need to have a viable store that it can offer to the community.”