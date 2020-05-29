MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Old East Village Grocer, one of just a handful of options for shoppers looking for groceries in the neighbourhood, will be closing on June 7.

A letter released Friday blames added costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic - including sanitization and security - as well as staffing shortages, supply chain issues and unforeseen capital asset replacement costs.

"While our commitment to the community remains strong, as a small social enterprise with limited resources, these added costs...have made the continued operation of the OEVG unsustainable."

The store, at 630 Dundas St., opened in 2016 and also operated as a training centre for those living with disabilities to gain employment skills.

Store officials are thanking customers for their support, and expressing their pride in becoming part of the Old East Village community.

They added that they "remain committed to our clients and will continue to support them in achieving their goals through our many program offerings at ATN Access Inc.”

The store's final day will be June 6.