LONDON, ONT -- A judge is expected to make a ruling Friday in a landmark case surrounding a London couple that calls into question parts of Canada’s prostitution laws.

The case, which was moved to Kitchener last April, surrounds Tiffany Harvey and Hamad Anwar who ran an escort agency in London.

The couple was charged in 2015 when police raided Fantasy World Escorts.

While several human trafficking charges have been dropped they remained charged with advertising sexual services, making money from the sex trade, and procuring for the sex trade.

The couple is challenging these charges saying they violate a sex worker’s right to a safe work environment.

The constitutional challenge is the first of its kind against Canada’s new prostitution laws brought in back in 2014 under the Harper government.

The Crown argues that sex work cannot be made safe and says the legislation is constitutional.

While a decision is expected Friday by Justice Thomas McKay it is likely to be appealed, possibly as far as the Supreme Court.

If McKay sides with Harvey and Anwar the Crown is likely to appeal.

If the constitutional challenge fails the pair will be sentenced for the charges.