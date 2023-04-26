Roundabout work soon to be underway in south London

A multi-phase construction project is set to begin, transforming the intersection of Southdale and Col. Talbot roads into a multi-lane roundabout.

“This is one of the fastest growing parts of the city and there's lots more development to come. So it's really important that we're improving mobility for cars, for pedestrians, cyclists and also upgrading our underground infrastructure,” said Jennie Dann, the director of construction and infrastructure services at the City of London.

Roundabouts have become popular across the province for their ability to handle high volumes of traffic in a safer way.

“What it does is it reduces traffic speeds and also brings down the potential for those more serious crashes like the right angle collisions, so that is really good,” said Dann.

Residents in the area know it needs to be done but aren't excited to face construction delays for the rest of the year.

“I'm not so sure about the roundabout, but it needs to be done,” said Bob Barrett. “This is very congested here... We're just living down the road here. But it's progress and needs to be done. I mean, all that's going to be built up over there eventually. So they need to do something with the road.”

Becky Williams told CTV News the area was already suffering from dozens of dump trucks working on the new high-rise developments east of the intersection.

“With the traffic coming or the construction coming in off of Tillmann Road and Southdale Road and now off of Col Talbot and Southdale roads, it will be a challenge for a little while, but we'll have to grin and bear it,” said Williams.

According to Dann, the city will be doing the work in phases to allow for traffic to continue to flow, but admits this will create delays in the growing corridor.

“We expect that will be wrapping up sometime in December and likely see some carryover work like topcoat, asphalt and things like that. We know that one of the things that we hear a lot from people during construction is the impacts of traffic through neighborhoods.”

Dann sayid this will improve the intersection for all modes of transportation and active mobility when completed.

Construction will start on the north side of Southdale Road for the first phase, before shifting later this summer.