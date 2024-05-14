Section of Highbury Avenue to close Wednesday for infrastructure maintenance

A heads up for drivers who frequent Highbury Avenue as infrastructure maintenance will close down the road for much of Wednesday.

According to the City of London, from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Highbury Avenue, between Hamilton Road and Highway 401, will be closed for infrastructure maintenance and litter collection along the road.

During this time, northbound traffic exiting Highway 401 onto Highbury Avenue will be directed at a reduced speed to reach the Bradley Avenue exit ramp. Drivers must exit Highbury Avenue at Bradley Avenue.

Drivers traveling southbound on Highbury Avenue will be detoured at Hamilton Road to use alternative routes to reach their destination.

People travelling in the area should expect delays.

The city advises using navigational tools such as Waze or Google Maps.

Transit users are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.