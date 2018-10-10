Featured
Rookie OPP officer charged after collision in Exeter
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 12:47PM EDT
A rookie Huron OPP officer has been charged following a crash in Exeter last month.
Police say on Sept. 29, Cst. Scott Mosey was performing a U-turn on Main Street when he was hit by a pickup truck.
He was driving a fully-marked cruiser at the time.
The driver of the truck received minor injuries.
Mosey, a one-year member of the force has been charged with turn not in safety.