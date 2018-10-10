

CTV London





A rookie Huron OPP officer has been charged following a crash in Exeter last month.

Police say on Sept. 29, Cst. Scott Mosey was performing a U-turn on Main Street when he was hit by a pickup truck.

He was driving a fully-marked cruiser at the time.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Mosey, a one-year member of the force has been charged with turn not in safety.