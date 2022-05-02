Robert Ashley Williams learns his fate during sentencing

Undated photo of homicide suspect Robert Ashley Williams wanted in the murder of Dereck Szaflarski (Supplied) Undated photo of homicide suspect Robert Ashley Williams wanted in the murder of Dereck Szaflarski (Supplied)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver