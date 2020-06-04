LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are asking residents in a Walkerton neighbourhood to stay inside as they deal with an active incident.

Police have called in a number of specialized resources to help deal with the ongoing situation, which began just before 12:30 a.m. on McNab Street.

Road closures are in place on McNab Street from Napier Street to Johnstone Boulevard, and on South Street from Hinks Street to Robinson Street.

Those living within the closed off area are asked to stay in their homes, while members of the public not in the area are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not yet said what the nature of the incident is.

When asked for comment police told CTV News there is nothing further they can say at this time.

Police did say that it is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.