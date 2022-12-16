Risk of freezing drizzle in London, Ont. forecast

Environment Canada says there’s a risk of freezing drizzle Friday morning and a change of flurries.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy Friday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Temperature steady near 0C.

As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low -4C. Wind chill -5C this evening and -10C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days: