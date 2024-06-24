LONDON
London

    • RIDE program leads to drug charges for 60-year-old driver

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    A RIDE program in the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Wellington Road on Sunday evening lead to a long list of charges for a 60-year-old driver.

    At 2:30 a.m., a routine traffic stop yielded turned sour after officers searched the vehicle and located controlled substances – at which time two individuals were placed under arrest.

    During the investigation, historical incidents of intimate partner violence came to light. As a result, charges issued against the driver included spousal assault with a weapon, possession of cocaine and opioids, and open alcohol.

    The 48-year-old passenger was also charged with possession of controlled substances. 

