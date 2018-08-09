

CTV London





London police are investigating the robbery of a marijuana dispensary on Richmond Row.

Police were notified of the robbery of the London Relief Centre around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

Witnesses say multiple armed suspects entered the business and robbed both the customers and staff.

No one was injured.

“Our initial investigation at the scene indicates that a white, four-door newer model sedan, possibly a Hyundia Elantra, was seen leaving the scene following the robbery. Our investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may be able to provide information about this vehicle or any of the suspects involved,” said Det. Sgt. Blair Harvey.

This is the second time in three months it has been robbed.

Contact London police if you have any information.