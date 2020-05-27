LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London and the Downtown YMCA have teamed up to help give people living on the streets a place to shower during the COVID-19 restrictions.

The showers are by appointment only and are being coordinated with the help of outreach agencies.

They were first made available Tuesday, and there's capacity for two men and two women to use showers every hour.

That could go up to three men and three women if demand is high.

Seven people are staffing the facility and the showers are sanitized after every use.

Everyone wanting to use the showers will also have to undergo COVID-19 screening.



Hygiene supplies for the homeless are seen at the YMCA in downtown London, Ont. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV London)

Because of the hot weather, those coming in are also being provided a cooling area to take some time out of the heat with water and snacks available.

The showers are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.