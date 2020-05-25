LONDON, ONT. -- At least five, and as many as six people have died on London city streets in the last two weeks, including at least two overdose deaths in a homeless encampment on Bathurst Street outside the Salvation Army Centre of Hope.

That’s according to the centre’s executive director, John De Actis. He couldn’t confirm how the other three or four individuals passed away.

It comes concerns mount over blistering temperatures expected to envelope the city this week.

De Actis told CTV News he has reached out to the city and to the other shelters to arrange an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to discuss how to help those who are homeless cope with the high heat.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning, with the humidity expected to make it feel like 35 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“With COVID-19 and everything else that that brings we’re struggling to figurre out what’s our next step,” says De Actis.

He adds he’s hoping the group can quickly come up with a plan “because it’s going to take a whole system to figure this one out now.”

The city and its social agencies find themselves dealing with the both the COVID-19 epidemic and the ongoing opioid crisis.

Normally during periods of high heat malls, community centres, and libraries would be used as cooling centres, but during the current restrictions members of the public are not being allowed inside.

“Heat can be one of the worst things for folks outside,” says De Actis.

“We’ve already brought out cases of water for folks right now just to help get through this part of the day and we’ll have a plan for what the rest of this is going to look like for the next three days.”