MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- As extreme heat continues to blanket the region the City of London is opening two cooling centres.

One is at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre (1045 Wonderland Rd. N.) and the other at the South London Community Centre (1119 Jalna Blvd.).

The centres will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday for those who need a reprieve from the heat.

An indoor cooling space and water will be provided, following health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other amenities in the facilites will not be open.

London Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement he's happy with the quick and cooperative response to the heat, “Together, we share a deep commitment to keeping Londoners safe during these extraordinary times, made even more challenging by the impending heat.”

Several community agencies are also offering assistance during the extreme heat

Coordinated Informed Response program offering refreshments and snacks where needed

London Cares increasing their outreach presence and providing water to people in the core

Y.O.U. will open to provide services for under five people at a time, water available at Youth Action Centre

Atlohsa providing resting space through referral from outreach teams, increasing water and snack distribution

The Ark providing supports and services for under five people at a time, curb-side pickup for water and snacks

Canadian Mental Health Association distributing water through My Sisters Place

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a heat alert on Monday, encouraging people to take precautions like covering exposed skin, wearing a hat, using sunblock and drinking plent of water.

And Environment Canada issued a heat warning, with temperatures Tuesday expected to hit 31C with a humidex of 37 and a very high UV index.

It will remain sweltering Wednesday and Thursday, with highs around 30C expected and temperatures feeling more like the higher 30s.