Residents on Philbrook Drive and surrounding area in north London returned to their homes about three hours after being evacuated due to a gas leak on Monday afternoon.

The city says the area is now safe for all residents to return.

Officials say a pipeline was struck by a third-party construction company, causing a natural gas leak.

Homes were evacuated and roads were closed while crews responded to the leak.

The city says repairs to the pipeline are now underway and roads have been re-opened.

The location of the leak was 1585 Phillbrook Dr., north of Donnybrook Road.

Homes within a 100 metre perimeter around the leak were evacuated.