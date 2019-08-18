

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





After a severed gas line in London caused an explosion, destroyed homes and forced the evacuation of 100 homes, a neighbourhood in Tillsonburg also had to be evacuated due to a damaged gas line early Sunday.

OPP say just after 3 a.m., a lightning strike on Kara Lane severed a gas line, releasing a large quantity of natural gas into homes along with the underground sewer lines.

Police say the high concentration of gas meant they had to evacuate about 60 homes for public safety.

Residents were taken to the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

A fire official says that gas in the area will be kept off to various residences for between 12 and 20 hours.

Tillsonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Tony Hietkamp says it will take time to ensure each house is safe for residents to return.

“Each individual house, the gas meter will have to be turned off and then each one will have to be individually turned back on,” he says.

Fire officials will escort people back into their homes on an individual basis to collect any personnel belongings they need.

By 11 a.m., residents of about half of the homes were allowed to return.

Police have closed the following roads: Francis Street at Tillson Avenue; Kara Lane at Mary Street; Peach Street at Magnolia Drive.