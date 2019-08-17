

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Another home was demolished Saturday morning on Woodman Avenue after it was deemed unsafe.

It’s the third home that has been flattened on the Old East Village street following an automobile crash that severed a gas line and caused a gas explosion.

The explosion destroyed the home at 450 Woodman Ave.

Friday night, demolition crews brought down a home at 448 Woodman Ave. and Saturday morning, crews demolished the house at 452.

City officials say homes at 458, 456, 454, 446 and 444 Woodman remain unsafe for re-entry.

“With the exception of five homes, services have been restored to all homes that were cleared to re-entry. Enbridge gas is coordinating the return of service directly with the remaining homes,” a city news release says.

Police continue to patrol the street to ensure security of the area.

The city also says all debris from the explosion has been cleared from streets and sidewalks.

The explosion sent seven people to hospital, including four firefighters. One remains in hospital in serious condition.

Jason Timlick of the London Professional Firefighters Association says his union has been supporting the firefighter and his family and he thanks the public for the well wishes.