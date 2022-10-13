Researcher discover link between ‘long COVID’ and blood
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have discovered unique blood biomarkers in patients suffering from post-COVID-19 (long COVID), and are now developing a first of its kind blood test that could be used to diagnose the condition. The findings were published this week in Molecular Medicine.
Long COVID occurs when someone experiences symptoms like fatigue, cognitive issues, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal issues after an initial COVID-19 diagnosis. It can sometimes take up to 12 months for the condition to occur. Wendi Heal has been suffering from its effects since January of 2021.
"When I left hospital I was told to expect six to eight weeks, maybe three months. And there were periods when I would feel better. But if I overexerted myself, either physically or mentally, man, my mind body shut down."
According to the study, an estimated 30 to 40 per cent of patients with COVID-19 will develop long COVID.
"Not everyone but a large majority described some symptoms and then continued to describe symptoms and it was quite variable," says Dr. Michael Nicholson, Associate Scientist at Lawson, and Respirologist at St. Joseph’s hospital.
Researchers wanted to find out what was causing these symptoms, and began to study blood vessels because it was the connection between the several organs that were involved.
"What we found was really quite impressive that the blood vessels are going through dramatic changes. And this can curve again for months, even years. And we measured proteins in the blood that reflect those changes going on in the blood vessels," says Dr. Douglas Fraser, Lawson Scientist and Critical Care Physician at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC)
In the study of 140 blood samples from participants, it was discovered that patients had 14 elevated blood biomarkers, and through machine learning two of those biomarkers could be used to classify long COVID with 96 per cent accuracy.
"Our research now is looking at how to develop a point of care diagnostic test that can be used in a family doctor's office and urgent care Urgent Care Clinic, any number of environments," says Fraser
With the ability to diagnose, now research can shift to how to treat it.
"It's a tip of the iceberg, hopefully, uncovering more to then maybe allow more targets to be found and then potentially options for treatment," says Nicholson
The blood test that is in developed will one day give physicians an accurate gauge to diagnose and hopefully treat those suffering from the after effects of the COVID-19 virus.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina
Multiple people were wounded Thursday evening in what authorities described as an "active shooting" in a residential neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti – including white supremacist codes and a reference to Adolf Hitler – was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Windsor
-
Share the road during harvest season
With harvest season hitting its stride it is time for motorists to control their frustrations on the road
-
Paramedic system strained even when Code Black not in effect, warns Essex-Windsor EMS union
Following another series of Code Blacks in Essex County this week, the union representing EMS workers is reminding residents the paramedic system remains overwhelmed — even at times when Essex-Windsor EMS is not officially in Code Black.
-
Windsor "a success story" for how police dismantled the bridge blockade: OPP lawyer
The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) started its inquiry in Ottawa Thursday into the use of the federal governments' use of the Emergencies Act this past February.
Barrie
-
Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Dog dies in two-vehicle collision in Collingwood: OPP
Police say a dog has died in a collision involving a Jeep and a construction vehicle in Collingwood.
-
Barrie senior turns his passion for music into a legacy for his loved ones
Ron Benwell is one of five from Amica's 32 locations across Canada chosen to participate in the Lyrics and Legacies project, now in its second year.
Northern Ontario
-
Red-light infractions up in Sudbury following new cameras
Close to 200 people in Sudbury have received a ticket in the mail following the installation of new red-light cameras.
-
Restored 1928 fire engine on display at North Bay Museum
An almost 100-year-old fire truck is on display at the North Bay Museum after undergoing significant restoration. It was unveiled in a ceremony Thursday morning.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about their campaign's spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
This $12-million Toronto condo has never been lived in. It's for sale now
A $12-million condo inside the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Toronto has never been lived in before in the 10 years the owners have had it, and now, it is up for sale.
Montreal
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
-
Job posting for new Montreal police chief cites fighting gun crime as key priority
The search for a new police chief in Montreal has officially started and applicants have until Nov. 4 to pitch themselves as the new face of Quebec's largest municipal police service. Bilingualism is considered an asset for the job, which has a starting salary of $174,239.
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
Nova Scotia legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
Winnipeg
-
Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
-
Here is what Winnipeggers consider the most important issue ahead of the election
Nearly 50 per cent of Winnipeggers say crime and public safety has become the most important issue as the municipal election enters the home stretch.
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
Calgary
-
Economic boost from Oyen wind farm part of broader Alberta renewables boom
A $350-million wind farm project southwest of Oyen, Alta. has filled motel rooms, campgrounds and spare bedrooms around the small farm community, giving a boost to the local economy.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
-
Bye Budweiser: Saddledome draft now from Original 16, Great Western
Calgary Flames fans will no longer be sipping on Budweiser if they buy a draft beer at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Raccoons in Alberta? Increased sightings indicate they're moving further north
A northern Alberta photographer says he was shocked to find a raccoon in footage captured by one of his trail cameras last month.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Vancouver
-
Kevin Bieksa signing one-day contract to retire as a Canuck
Seven years after leaving the Vancouver Canucks, Kevin Bieksa is signing a one-day contract allowing him to end his celebrated career with his former team.
-
Denying bail to reduce B.C. crime a 'dangerous' proposition: Canadian Civil Liberties Association
The way crime and the bail system are being talked about in B.C is being described as "dangerous" and "concerning" by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
-
Witnesses sought after 93-year-old's hip broken during alleged assault in Chinatown
Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood this week, leaving him with a broken hip.