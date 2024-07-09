LONDON
London

    • Reports of woman pointing a handgun at downtown drivers leads to arrest

    (Source: Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    A London woman has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a person pointing a handgun at drivers in the downtown area.

    Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a woman with a gun in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street.

    According to police, the woman was seen pointing the gun at vehicles driving by.

    After getting a description, officers saw the woman walking on a nearby sidewalk with a firearm in her hand.

    The woman was arrested and a replica firearm was seized. No injuries were reported.

    A 52 year old is charged with possession of a weapon and use of imitation firearm during commission or indictable offence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Citing personal reasons, Green Party deputy leader steps down

    Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News