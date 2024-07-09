Reports of woman pointing a handgun at downtown drivers leads to arrest

A London woman has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a person pointing a handgun at drivers in the downtown area.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a woman with a gun in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street.

According to police, the woman was seen pointing the gun at vehicles driving by.

After getting a description, officers saw the woman walking on a nearby sidewalk with a firearm in her hand.

The woman was arrested and a replica firearm was seized. No injuries were reported.

A 52 year old is charged with possession of a weapon and use of imitation firearm during commission or indictable offence.