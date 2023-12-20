Record year for road construction ending but some projects to continue through winter
The busiest year for road construction ever is about to end, but colder temperatures will bring no reprieve for London drivers navigating around three mega-projects.
Work performed in 2023 included new bus-only lanes for the rapid transit project, a two-lane roundabout, intersection improvements, bike lane enhancements and other streetscape elements.
It probably comes as little surprise to drivers that 2023 was London’s busiest year for road construction ever — and city engineers say next year could top it.
“We are probably going to see another record year for construction next year,” said Director of Construction and Infrastructure Jennie Dann. “A lot of our rapid transit projects are starting to move out of the core, so it will feel a bit lighter around [the downtown core], but we still have some infrastructure planned around the edges.”
Among the major roadwork scheduled in 2024:
- The second phase of intersection improvements at Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road
- Widening Clarks Bridge on Wellington Road for rapid transit
- Extending rapid transit lanes along Dundas Street East and Highbury Avenue
- Intersection improvements at Sunningdale Road and Richmond Street
The arrival of freezing temperatures usually offers drivers a break from detours and lane reductions, but this winter work will continue on three of the biggest commuting headaches.
- Adelaide Street North Underpass
- Downtown Loop phase three (Wellington Street from King Street to Queens Avenue)
- Victoria Bridge
“We do try to get things buttoned up before the winter break and come back in the spring, but with some of the weather we’ve been seeing, we have an opportunity to push through, weather dependent,” explained Dann.
Some construction projects wrapping up in the coming days may still require finish work and a final layer of asphalt next year.
According to city hall, the milestones reached this year include:
- A two-lane roundabout was built to reconfigure the Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road intersection, allowing the road to reopen more than three weeks ahead of schedule
- The steel arches for the Victoria Bridge were lifted in place marking a successful operation for the reconstruction of the Victoria Bridge. The new concrete deck has been poured advancing the construction work for the project, which is planned for substantial completion and reopening of the area by late spring of 2024
- Major excavation and road building for the Adelaide Underpass began this year and will continue over the winter months, aiming for substantial completion by summer of 2024
- The first 1.4 kilometers of rapid transit lanes were painted red on both sides of King Street between Downtown and Old East Village in preparation for future transit operations
- In neighbourhoods across the city, 40 local streets were reconstructed under the Infrastructure Renewal and Local Roads Reconstruction programs, upgrading infrastructure and improving our roads and sewers for Londoners
