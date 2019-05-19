

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





American rapper Gucci Mane will not be performing at Budweiser Gardens Sunday night.

In a statement on its website, Budweiser Gardens says the cancellation is “due to unforeseen circumstances,” but a report suggests the performer was not satisified with the production of his Canadian tour.

All ticket purchases for the London show will be refunded and there is more information about getting the refund on the Budweiser Gardens site.

The rapper’s website makes no mention of the cancellation, only linking to the Budweiser Gardens site for ticket purchases.

However, TMZ is reporting that the whole tour is postponed as the singer wants to improve the production quality of his shows.

TMZ suggests the tour is now planned for September.

It had earlier reported that Gucci Mane had to obtain a temporary resident permit to allow entry into Canada for his tour due to past convictions.