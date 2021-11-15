Push on to improve transit to industrial areas

London, Ont. -

Transit continues to be a barrier for some workers, but officials in London and St. Thomas are working towards improving service to industrial areas.

When it comes to manufacturing jobs, getting to the job site for many is the hardest part.

“Certainly the largest issue facing manufacturers today is finding workers and keeping workers -- and one of the things that can help them with that is reliable public transportation to industrial facilities,” says Jason Bates, the general manager of the London Region Manufacturing Council.

Paul Hubert from Pathways Employment Help Centre adds this acts as a barrier for people trying to get back into the work sector

“Many of the job sites are not accessible by public transport. And that limits their options to build their careers and reestablish themselves in the workforce.”

There are several studies that are being undertaken right now on how to best serve the outskirts of both London and St. Thomas -- where industrial jobs often are.

There is added pressure to come up with a solution as companies like Maple Leaf, and Aspire Foods, as well as an unnamed company that will open up at the former Ford Talbotville site are all looking to hire hundreds of jobs over the next year.

One of the ideas that is being floated around is On Demand Transit, which has been used in St. Thomas.

“The LTC has had commissioned a consultant to look at various options. And those recommendations are going to be in front of our (London) Transit Commission relatively soon to make some recommendations,” says London Mayor Ed Holder.