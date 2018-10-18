

CTV London





A London-based tech company is moving into a new downtown office Thursday.

PSD Researching, Consulting and Software is celebrating 15 years in London by moving onto the ninth floor of 148 Fullarton St.

PSD specializes in infrastructure asset management and budgeting solutions for municipalities, universities, libraries, and construction firms.

“Our move to our new downtown office space was designed to provide a superior work environment for our staff as well as a welcoming venue for clients. The city of London is an exceptional community for young professionals in that it is affordable, convenient to national and international markets, and a source of excellent talent developed at our University and Colleges. We look forward to the continued expansion of our company, and with our highly-skilled team, PSD is rapidly evolving as a global leader in Asset Management Research, Consulting and Software,” said Matt Dawe, Vice-President of PSD in a news release.