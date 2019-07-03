Featured
Provincial police officer charged with sexual assault in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:59AM EDT
THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog has charged a provincial police officer following an alleged sexual assault that dates back more than 15 years.
The Special Investigations Unit says police contacted the agency in early February regarding a complaint they received against an OPP officer in Thunder Bay.
The SIU says the officer allegedly sexually assaulted a woman between April of 2001 and March of 2002.
The unit says 43-year-old Const. John Hayes is charged with one count of sexual assault.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is automatically called in to investigate incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or sexual assault