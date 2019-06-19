Featured
SIU investigating after man injured during arrest
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 4:29PM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is investigating after a man was injured while being arrested over the weekend.
The SIU automatically investigates any time a suspect is injured during an arrest.
The man sustained his injuries on June 16th. Police say the suspect was fleeing following a traffic stop on Sanders Street.
A police dog assisted officers in their chase. A short time later he was located and arrested.
It was determined he was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.
No officers were injured during the incident.