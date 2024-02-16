Provincial 8-Ball Championship draws 1,200 pool players

They’re racking ‘em up and breaking them in downtown London, Ont. this week.

The Provincial 8-Ball Championship billiard competition is being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Feb. 14 to 18.

More than 1,200 pool players from across Ontario and Quebec have descended on the Forest City for the event. Singles, teams, and even juniors have a shot at the title.

Lisa Wilcox, the event’s assistant coordinator, said billiards remains popular because of its social aspect.

“People love to get together,” said Wilcox. “It’s a socializing event. They play league every week in their home towns in order to be able to play in these events. So it’s a social. Everybody likes competition. Everyone wants to prove how good they are.”

The event is sponsored by the Valley National 8-Ball League Association.