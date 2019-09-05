

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government is asking Ottawa to go 50-50 on funding for the province's first French-language university.

The Progressive Conservatives say they've come up with half of the $126-million required and want the federal government to cover the rest.

Ontario says the deal would see both governments partner to build the school over the next eight years.

The provincial Tories scrapped the project in November as part of their effort to balance the books, a move that sparked outrage and protests amongst Franco-Ontarians.