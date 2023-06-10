Protestors target Wortley Pride event, police step in as tensions rise

London police try to separate protestors from LGBTQ community supports in Wortley Village on June 10,2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) London police try to separate protestors from LGBTQ community supports in Wortley Village on June 10,2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver