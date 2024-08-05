'Promised we would win for him'; London Rib Fest winner dedicates trophy to 21-year old employee who died in fight
Jorge Gonzalez plans to take one of his London Rib Fest trophies to the gravesite of one of his former employees.
“I promised that we will win a trophy for him, and we won,” said Gonzalez, owner of Go Gonzalez BBQ.
Malik Edwards died on April 2, 2024 after getting into a fight on Richmond St. on Mar. 28, 2024.
Edwards worked for Gonzalez as a ribber.
Malik Edwards, a former ribber at Go Gonzalez BBQ, died after a fight in downtown London on March 28, 2024 (Source: Go Gonzalez BBQ)
“This trophy here, it's for Malik, and it belongs to him. We are taking it to his resting place. I said at the awards, ‘In heaven or hell, this trophy is for you my friend’.”
Gonzalez won for best showmanship and claimed second place overall for best ribs.
This comes after winning best sauce in 2023, and best ribs in 2022.
The big winner this year was Fat Boys BBQ.
“It's been a definitely a long time coming, 25 years in the business,” said Ricki Kefalidis of Fat Boys BBQ, who is taking over the family business.
The team of Fat Boys BBQ won ‘Best Ribs’ and ‘People’s Choice’ at 2024 London Ribfest (Source: London Ribfest)
Her father George started Fat Boys BBQ and has had multiple runner-up finishes, but never claimed the prize for Best Ribs.
“That's two decades of trying to perfects the best ribs, and really just sticking to quality and consistency. There is nothing like coming back to your hometown, setting up in the same spot as my dad used to set up, and do the same business.”
Along with best ribs (judges choice) they also won the people’s choice category.
She called her father, who is scaling back his involvement in the business.
“My parents are very invested in the company still, and they still very much love the job, but I you tell them, listen, it's time to go. Let's let the young kids come in here and do it up just like you used to, and really just serve the same consistent, quality product.”
Silver Bullet BBQ from Texas claimed the prize for best sauce.
Gonzalez congratulated Kefalidis for taking home the crown, and he’s proud of his team for their awards.
He remembers Edwards telling him he wanted to win London Rib Fest when they were in Manitoulin Island. Even though his former employee has passed, he’ll remember him every time he stands at the grill.
“He’s a ribber for life,” said Gonzalez.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri lawsuit to block Trump's sentencing and gag order in New York hush money case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former U.S. President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
UN fires additional staffers after probe finds potential involvement in Oct. 7 attack on Israel
The UN said Monday it fired additional staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, bringing the total to nine employees terminated, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel.
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
